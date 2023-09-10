Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conformis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

