Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
