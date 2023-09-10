Computacenter plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60 (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Computacenter Stock Performance
Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,486 ($31.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.52, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,222.08. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,780 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,532 ($31.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.
Computacenter Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computacenter
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.