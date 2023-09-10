Computacenter plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60 (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,486 ($31.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.52, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,222.08. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,780 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,532 ($31.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Computacenter Company Profile

Further Reading

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

