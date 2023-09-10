Comparing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.65 billion 8.75 $408.32 million $8.22 27.41 Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.37 $5.21 million $0.47 10.13

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 32.13% 9.10% 4.29% Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.29% 13.65% 7.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Essex Property Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 12 6 0 2.14 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $243.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Essex Property Trust pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

