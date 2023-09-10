Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

