Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

RQI stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

