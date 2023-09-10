Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $21.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

