Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

