Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.
Clean Coal Technologies Trading Down 17.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Coal Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.