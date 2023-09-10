Citigroup Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $81.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.79.

DOCU stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

