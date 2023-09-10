Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

