CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.50.

TSE:CEU opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$983.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5301915 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

