Cercano Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 208,393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 17.2% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $431,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.46 and a 200-day moving average of $310.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

