Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.07

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.07 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 199.40 ($2.52). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 421,146 shares changing hands.

CAML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.35) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of £366.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,343.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.66.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

