C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,011.97

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,011.97 ($25.41) and traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.71). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.73), with a volume of 145,436 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.6 %

C&C Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,011.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £537.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,243.64, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

