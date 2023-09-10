Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $282.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

