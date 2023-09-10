Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

