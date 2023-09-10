Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.