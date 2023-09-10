Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day moving average of $310.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

