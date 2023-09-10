Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

