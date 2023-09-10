Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

