Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,822,000 after buying an additional 521,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

