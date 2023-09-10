Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 679,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -832.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.