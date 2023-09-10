Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $155.31 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

