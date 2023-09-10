Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

