Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

