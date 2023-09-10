Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $236.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $236.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

