Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

