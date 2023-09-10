Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3,406.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

