Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $436.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

