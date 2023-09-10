Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $662,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,071,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 169,675 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 442,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0871 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.