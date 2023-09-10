Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20,814.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,852,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,367,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

