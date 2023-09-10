Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 325.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 589,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,610,000 after acquiring an additional 311,733 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,989,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.35.

NYSE ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

