Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,118,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

