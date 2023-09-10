Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

