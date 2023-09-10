Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 74,965.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 131,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 115,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.83.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

