Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.01 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,387,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

