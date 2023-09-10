Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

