Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

