Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 657.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $112.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.