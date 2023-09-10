Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $21.99 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

