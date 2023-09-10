Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.43 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

