Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.