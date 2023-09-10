Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $216.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.