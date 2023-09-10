Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,520 iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

IBHD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

