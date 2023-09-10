Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

