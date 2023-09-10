Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

