Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.09

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.09 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.00). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 362,851 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 173 ($2.18) to GBX 171 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital

Capital Stock Performance

Capital Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,376,357.67). In other Capital news, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($62,515.79). Also, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,376,357.67). Company insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Capital

(Get Free Report)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.