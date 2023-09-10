Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

