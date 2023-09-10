Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KURA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %

KURA stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

