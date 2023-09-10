Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.